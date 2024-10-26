Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Only 5 extradition requests resolved by Canada Envoy

Only 5 extradition requests resolved by Canada: Envoy

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Canada declared Indian envoy Sanjay Verma as “person of interest” in 2023 killing of Hardeep Nijjar

Only 5 extradition requests resolved by Canada: Envoy

Recalled Indian envoy from Canada Sanjay Verma. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Only 5 extradition requests resolved by Canada: Envoy
x
00:00

Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India’s top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of “inaction”. The five men are in the process of being extradited, High Commissioner Sanjay Verma told PTI in an interview this week. He said he is not at liberty to disclose the name or give details.


The interview took place on Wednesday, a couple of days after his return to New Delhi. India recalled him and five other Indian diplomats after they were named “person of interest” in a Canadian investigation into the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was a Canadian citizen.


“According to the last information that I had, five of them have been resolved. Twenty-one are still pending, and these are pending since decades. So, I would say that there is an inaction rather than consultation. All the issues which get into the judicial system of a country, sometimes need consultations, because we follow two different judicial systems,” he said.


But, if there is no action in the last four-five or 10 years, then “I would only call it inaction”, Verma said. Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs said the 26 extradition requests are for people who have been charged in India with terror and related crimes. India has also sought “provisional arrest” of several of the accused, which remains pending with Canada, under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

canada India-Canada Dispute india national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK