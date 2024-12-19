ONOE bills: Priyanka, Shrikant Shinde likely to be JPC members

Sukhdeo Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala are the Congress' other choices for the joint committee of Parliament

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

The BJP is considering the names of its seasoned MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey as nominees for the parliamentary panel that will scrutinise simultaneous poll bills, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari are set to be among the Congress representatives, sources said.

Sukhdeo Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala are the Congress' other choices for the joint committee of Parliament.

Kalyan Banerjee and Saket Gokhale of the Trinamool Congress, Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Jha of the JD(U), and T M Selvaganapathi and P Wilson of the DMK are expected to be part of the panel which may have 31 members—21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. Sources said Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary are also being considered as the probable BJP choices for the panel in which the saffron party and its allies will be in a majority due to their numerical superiority in Parliament.

The two 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) bills, including one requiring an amendment in the Constitution, that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a fiery debate.

31

No. of members for parliamentary panel

