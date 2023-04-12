Operation Meghdoot: Know about Lance Naik Chandrashekhar

During the operation, Chandrashekhar was part of the team that was tasked with capturing the Bilafond La, a strategically important pass on the Siachen Glacier

Operation Meghdoot was a military operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces on 13 April 1984 to capture the Siachen Glacier in the northernmost region of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. Lance Naik Chandrashekhar, also known as Chandu, was a soldier in the Indian Army who participated in this operation.

During the operation, Chandrashekhar was part of the team that was tasked with capturing the Bilafond La, a strategically important pass on the Siachen Glacier. The team had to climb up to an altitude of over 19,000 feet in extremely harsh weather conditions to reach the pass.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including avalanches and extreme cold, Chandrashekhar and his team managed to capture the Bilafond La on 25 April 1984. This was a major victory for the Indian Army, as it gave them a strategic advantage over Pakistan in the region.

However, Chandrashekhar and his team were unable to make it back to their base camp due to heavy snowfall. They were stranded on the glacier for several days without food or supplies, and had to endure temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius.

Despite these difficult conditions, Chandrashekhar remained committed to his duty and continued to provide support to his team members. He even volunteered to stay back and hold the position while the others attempted to make their way back to safety.

Tragically, Chandrashekhar and several other soldiers succumbed to frostbite and hypothermia while waiting for rescue. His bravery and sacrifice were recognized with the award of the Vir Chakra, one of India's highest military honors.

Chandrashekhar's story is a testament to the courage and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, who continue to defend India's borders in some of the most challenging terrain in the world.