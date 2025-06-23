This marked the eighth batch of Indians repatriated as part of the government's ongoing evacuation efforts. The special flight arrived from Mashhad, Iran, and landed in New Delhi at 11.30 pm. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, received the group at the airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said

Indian nationals arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, on a special flight from Iran as part of ‘Operation Sindhu’, amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. PIC/PTI

Another special flight carrying 285 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Sunday night, taking the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 1,713, news agency ANI reported.

In a post on X, the MEA wrote: “India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June. With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran.”

MoS Margherita also shared a message on X, stating: “Warmly welcomed 285 Indian nationals at the Delhi airport who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have been brought home safely from Iran.”

The evacuees, who hailed from various parts of the country, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their safe return.

Fazal Abbas, an evacuee from Lucknow, said, “I am feeling very good... PM Modi considers everyone as his family member. He rescued us from the corners of Iran and brought us back home.”

Another evacuee, SN Zaidi, thanked the government, the Indian Embassy and the MEA for their efforts.

Raza, another returnee, said that the Indian Embassy is working really hard to bring back all the Indian nationals safely. “We were very confident that the Modi government would rescue us,” he said, hoping for the safe return of others still in Iran.

Syed Shehzad Ali Jafri from Mumbai expressed relief on his return. “I have been working in Iran for the past three years. The Indian government supported us... Today, we are here because of them,” said Jafri.

Earlier in the day, another batch of 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad as part of the ongoing operation. The flight landed at 4.30 pm, bringing the total number of evacuees by day’s end to 596.

Operation Sindhu continues to be coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in the region.

(With ANI inputs)