Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Asserting that Operation Sindoor has made clear to the world India's stringent policy against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government takes whatever steps are appropriate in the national interest, reported news agency PTI.

Weapons manufactured in India showed their impact during the conflict with Pakistan, he said, without naming the country, at an event to mark the centenary celebration of the conversation between spiritual figure and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"We have shown that no hideout is safe for terrorists who spill the blood of Indians," he said, adding that his government has worked on ideals of the revered spiritual figure who wanted a strong India that was free of any discrimination, reported PTI.

PM Modi said his government in the past 11 years has worked to make India strong in social, economic and defence sectors.

He said India's reliance on foreign countries to meet its defence needs is declining, and it is becoming "aatmanirbhar" in the defence sector.

Indian military brought the enemy to its knees with made-in-India weapons in 22 minutes, he said of the precision attacks on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the horrific killing of civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam.

He said he was confident that made-in-India weapons will be feted across the world in future.

The prime minister cited his government's welfare schemes in housing, drinking water and health insurance among other fields to assert that these have empowered the deprived and backward sections of society.

More number of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS have been opened in the last 11 years than earlier, he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office on Monday shared an article by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor in which he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a prime asset for India on the global stage, but deserves greater backing".

"Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Dr. @shashitharoor writes- Lessons from Operation Sindoor's global outreach," PMO said in a post on X.

In his article in The Hindu newspaper, Tharoor said that the aftermath of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, and India's resolute response through "Operation Sindoor", presented a critical juncture for the nation's foreign policy.

"While the immediate military action was decisive, the subsequent diplomatic outreach was equally, if not more, vital in shaping global perceptions and consolidating international support," he said.

Tharoor led an all-party parliamentary delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States and said the visit offered him a unique vantage point to reflect on the lessons learned from this intensive period of public diplomacy.

(With inputs from PTI)