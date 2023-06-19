Opinion of a spokesperson, says Ajit Pawar on Sanjay Raut's remarks on MVA alliance

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said that generally, the party with the maximum number of seats gets the post of the Leader of the Opposition

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday virtually snubbed Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut over his statement that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will exist till Uddhav Thackeray wishes, reported the PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said that generally, the party with the maximum number of seats gets the post of the Leader of the Opposition, according to the PTI.

He was asked if the NCP would stake the claim to the post of opposition leader in the Maharashtra Council in view of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande joining Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at the Shiv Sena (UBT) plenary in Mumbai on Sunday, Sanjay Raut said the MVA alliance will exist till Uddhav Thackeray desires.

Responding to a query on Sanjay Raut's remarks, Ajit Pawar said, "That was the opinion of their (Shiv Sena-UBT's) spokesperson but I think the final decision about the alliance lies with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Uddhav Thackeray," according to the PTI.

He said the three parties (Shiv Sena UBT, NCP, and Congress) came together (after the 2019 elections) otherwise a government would not have been formed.

"Be it NCP, Congress or Shiv Sena or any political party, they have the right to expand their party base. But while doing this as a part of MVA, it should not happen that others (BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) benefit," the senior NCP leader added, reported the PTI.

When asked if NCP would stake a claim for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ajit Pawar said, "Whatever you are asking me, we have not yet decided anything on it but since you have brought this to our notice, we will think over it," as per the PTI.

As per the Maharashtra legislature, as on February 8, 2023, the BJP has the highest 22 MLCs in the 78-member Council, followed by 11 of Shiv Sena. The NCP has 9 MLCs, Congress 8, while three belong to smaller parties, and 4 Independents. 21 seats are lying vacant.

Two MLCs of Shiv Sena (UBT)- Kayande and Viplove Bajoria- have joined the Shinde camp.

Manisha Kayande is not expelled by her parent party. Her term as an MLC expires in July 2024.

Queried whether any meeting has been convened to discuss this issue, Pawar said the NCP's June 21 meet was planned earlier and it has no connection with the recent development.

"We wanted to organise a meeting in Ahmednagar on June 9 but it was postponed due to rain. Now we have kept the meeting of selective invitees on June 21 which will be related to Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council," said Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, according to the PTI.

He expressed concern over the delayed monsoon and the lack of water for irrigating crops.

"The demand for tankers is high in regions like Konkan. The delayed onset of monsoon will affect sugar mills in the state," the former deputy chief minister added.

(with PTI inputs)