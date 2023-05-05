Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. “Such behaviour is shameful.” The Congress urged PM Narendra Modi to stop his poll campaign and visit them

Sangita Phogat after the police allegedly used force on protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Oppn calls out BJP’s Beti Bachao hypocrisy x 00:00

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre over a scuffle between the Delhi police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. “Such behaviour is shameful.” The Congress urged PM Narendra Modi to stop his poll campaign and visit them.

Wrestlers have alleged that some cops deployed at the protest site were drunk and started a ruckus when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay. At least three wrestlers were injured.

“Police have taken away our mattresses and generator set,” one of the wrestler’s said on Thursday. The Delhi police on Thursday denied all allegations, but the AAP accused them of spreading lies.

“Our Hon’ble PM keeps giving sermons on empowering women. Contrary to these false promises, torturing the victims and shielding the accused has become the hallmark of BJP as we have witnessed in the cases of Kathua, Unnao, Hathras, Bilkis Bano, etc” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted.

Also read: BJP's treatment of wrestlers shameful, arrogant: Arvind Kejriwal

“The agitating wrestlers were assaulted by Delhi cops last night. How many central teams were sent there?” asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a plea by three wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench said.

Putting up a brave face, the wrestlers asserted that it was not a setback for them and they will continue their agitation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever