Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Oppn calls out BJPs Beti Bachao hypocrisy

Oppn calls out BJP’s Beti Bachao hypocrisy

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. “Such behaviour is shameful.” The Congress urged PM Narendra Modi to stop his poll campaign and visit them

Oppn calls out BJP’s Beti Bachao hypocrisy

Sangita Phogat after the police allegedly used force on protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Oppn calls out BJP’s Beti Bachao hypocrisy
x
00:00

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre over a scuffle between the Delhi police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here.


Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. “Such behaviour is shameful.” The Congress urged PM Narendra Modi to stop his poll campaign and visit them.



Wrestlers have alleged that some cops deployed at the protest site were drunk and started a ruckus when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay. At least three wrestlers were injured. 


“Police have taken away our mattresses and generator set,” one of the wrestler’s said on Thursday. The Delhi police on Thursday denied all allegations, but the AAP accused them of spreading lies.

“Our Hon’ble PM keeps giving sermons on empowering women. Contrary to these false promises, torturing the victims and shielding the accused has become the hallmark of BJP as we have witnessed in the cases of Kathua, Unnao, Hathras, Bilkis Bano, etc” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted.

Also read: BJP's treatment of wrestlers shameful, arrogant: Arvind Kejriwal

“The agitating wrestlers were assaulted by Delhi cops last night. How many central teams were sent there?” asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a plea by three wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. 

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench said.

Putting up a brave face, the wrestlers asserted that it was not a setback for them and they will continue their agitation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rahul gandhi narendra modi wrestling national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK