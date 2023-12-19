BJP-led union govt was sharply criticised by suspended members of the INDIA bloc alliance, who described their suspensions as the 'ultimate failure' of govt

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with suspended MPs during their protest in the Winter session of Parliament/ PTI

Listen to this article Oppn members decry suspension, accuse centre of undermining parliamentary democracy x 00:00

The BJP-led union government was sharply criticised by suspended members of the INDIA bloc alliance, who described their suspensions as the "ultimate failure" of the government and a sign of "anarchy" in Parliament. The "Opposition-mukt" House is what the suspended MPs said the ruling administration wanted, stated an ANI report.

Shashi Tharoor voiced concerns after 49 opposition MPs, including well-known individuals like Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav, and himself, were barred from the Lok Sabha for the duration of the winter session.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is clear that they want an Opposition-mukt Lok Sabha and they will do something similar in Rajya Sabha. At this point, unfortunately, we have to start writing obituaries for Parliamentary democracy in India," Tharoor told ANI.

"Today, in solidarity with my colleagues, I too joined the protest and everybody present has been suspended for the rest of the session which means they want to pass their Bills without any discussion. I think it is a betrayal of Parliamentary democracy," he added.

In response to his suspension, Farooq Abdullah questioned why the Union Home Minister had not been in Parliament to address the security breach matter. He emphasised this as a government failure.

Abdullah told ANI, "Who does the Police come under? What would have happened if he (Union Home Minister) had made a statement in Parliament on the incident (security breach)?"

Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party blamed her suspension on the government's incompetence and violation of parliamentary democracy.

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku of the Aam Admi Party for the Lok Sabha said that the ruling party is suspending people for speaking the truth and raising relevant issues, calling the scenario "dirty politics."

"Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament," the AAP leader said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP, claimed that the BJP had no faith in the parliamentary system and described the situation as anarchy within Parliament.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the MP for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), attacked the ruling BJP while criticising the suspension of opposition members, calling it an attempt to silence the opposition.

"I have no words. What did they think before constructing this new Parliament building? They want to make this the graveyard of democracy...You have thrown out the entire Opposition. No action has been taken against the MP who issued passes (to the security breach accused). A new rule is being set for the new Parliament - have sleeping pills and come here as you are not allowed to open your mouth and ask questions," she added.

By the time the winter session ends on December 22, there will be 141 opposition legislators suspended in total from both Houses.