Oppn trying to get political benefits by fanning communal sentiments: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed opposition parties in Punjab, alleging they were trying to fan communal sentiments to get political benefits, and asserted that no one will be allowed to disturb the state's "hard earned" peace.

His remarks come in the backdrop of opposition parties, including the BJP, targeting his government over the last month ajnala incident in which self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, clashed with police for the release of one of his aide.

In a statement, Mann said he had information of every moment as his government was keeping a strict vigil over "everything" unfolding in the state. "It is shameful that in the dearth of any issue against the state government, these political parties are stooping too low by indulging in cheap tantrums," the chief minister said.

The opposition is "playing with fire for trying to get political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state", he alleged. However, Mann said the nefarious designs of these parties will never succeed.

"Punjab is a land of great gurus, saints, seers and prophets who have shown us the way of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood," Mann said and asserted that Punjabis always practice the ethos of peace and brotherhood for progress and prosperity of the state.

The chief minister reiterated that his government is committed to preserving the "hard earned" peace of the state and assured the people that no one will be allowed to cast a "malicious eye" on the peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab.

The state government is keeping a strict vigil and no one will be allowed to disturb peace and amity in the state, Mann said.

Chief Minister Mann, who also holds the home affairs portfolio, had earlier also said his government would maintain law and order in the state and no one will be allowed to disturb its "hard earned" peace.

Referring to Punjab's militancy period, Mann had said the state and its people had suffered a lot due to the black days in the past and they only want peace and progress.

