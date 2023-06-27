Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have drawn criticism from opposition parties. The Congress accused the Prime Minister of using the UCC issue as a diversion from real problems like unemployment and the situation in Manipur.

File photo

Listen to this article Opposition parties attack PM Modi for Uniform Civil Code remarks x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have drawn criticism from opposition parties. The Congress accused the Prime Minister of using the UCC issue as a diversion from real problems like unemployment and the situation in Manipur. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns about the potential impact on the country's pluralism and diversity in the name of the UCC.

Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized that the Prime Minister should address the pressing issues of unemployment, rising prices, and the situation in Manipur instead of diverting attention. He criticized the Prime Minister for remaining silent on the unrest in Manipur while focusing on the UCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM president Owaisi questioned whether the country's pluralism and diversity would be compromised in the pursuit of the UCC. He also challenged the Prime Minister to abolish the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) law, suggesting that the UCC was primarily focused on Hindu civil laws.

The BJP responded by asserting that the UCC is provided for in the Constitution as part of the directive principles of state policy, and the Supreme Court has also supported this provision in its judgments. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav criticized the opposition for not taking adequate steps to uplift marginalized sections of society and accused them of playing divisive politics.

Also read: Maharashtra: 18 former Congress corporators disqualified for six years for cross-voting in mayoral poll

The JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accused the Prime Minister of attempting communal polarization by raising the UCC issue. RJD leader Manoj Jha urged the Prime Minister to approach such issues with caution and not engage in divisive politics.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury stated that Muslims do not need certificates or favors and criticized the Prime Minister for presenting his own thoughts.

The comments from opposition leaders reflect their concerns about the potential implications of implementing the UCC and question the motives behind the Prime Minister's focus on this issue. They argue that addressing more pressing issues should be the government's priority. (With inputs from PTI)