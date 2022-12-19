Opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House on Monday after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up.

But the chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.

