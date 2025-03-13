Opposition protests energy project near Indo-Pak border

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurv Gogoi said the party wanted to know whether the Adani Group is above national security

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in Parliament. Pic/PTI

Opposition members, mainly from the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Wednesday staged a protest in the Lok Sabha over clearance granted to a renewable energy project near the India-Pakistan border and staged a walkout after “not getting a satisfactory reply” from the government.

Asking a supplementary question during Question Hour, Manish Tewari of the Congress said national security and energy security have to go hand in hand.

He claimed the mixed renewable energy project will run up to one kilometer of the International Border (IB) and noted that as per security protocol, any big infrastructure project should be at least 10 km away from the IB.

He asked whether any relaxation was granted to the proposed project.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is keen to produce renewable energy in the country.

Joshi said clearances are sought from the central, state government and relevant agencies before licences are issued and nod is granted.

Not satisfied with the reply, Congress members raised slogans on national security and stormed the Well of the House. They, along with DMK members, then staged a walkout.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurv Gogoi said the party wanted to know whether the Adani Group is above national security and that the apprehensions expressed by the army were ignored for the profit of the group.

The Congress had recently hit out at the Centre, alleging that it has endangered national security to benefit private billionaires, over reports that border security rules were relaxed for a business group to set up an energy park.

