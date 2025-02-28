Breaking News
Opposition voices deliberately being suppressed: Atishi

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Opposition voices deliberately being suppressed: Atishi

Atishi, AAP MLAs stage a protest outside the Delhi Assembly. PIC/PTI

The suspension of 21 AAP MLAs  was an “insult” to people’s mandate and a “blow to democracy”, Leader of Opposition Atishi said in a letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday. Condemning the suspensions, Atishi alleged that opposition voices were being deliberately suppressed.


In her letter to the speaker in Hindi, Atishi expressed concern over the events in the Delhi Assembly, where she claimed that opposition MLAs faced discriminatory treatment for their protests.


She claimed AAP legislators were suspended after they raised slogans of “Jai Bhim” during Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s address, while BJP MLAs who chanted “Modi-Modi” faced no consequences. The opposition leader argued that such restrictions were unprecedented and violated democratic traditions.


