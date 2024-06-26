Breaking News
Opposition wanted to dictate terms Piyush Goyal

Opposition wanted to dictate terms: Piyush Goyal

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, but he was busy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

After failing to build a consensus for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, BJP MP Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said when Rajnath Singh tried, the Congress put the condition of deciding the Deputy Speaker post first.


Piyush Goyal said his party condemned this type of politics. After discussions with all parties of the NDA, it was decided that Om Birla should be chosen as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, but he was busy. 


But after speaking with TR Baalu and KC Venugopal ji, the old mentality that we will dictate the terms was shown again that the condition is first decide who will be Deputy Speaker and then support will be given for the Speaker,” Goyal said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

