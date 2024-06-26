Opposition wanted to dictate terms: Piyush Goyal

In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, but he was busy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

After failing to build a consensus for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, BJP MP Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said when Rajnath Singh tried, the Congress put the condition of deciding the Deputy Speaker post first.

Piyush Goyal said his party condemned this type of politics. After discussions with all parties of the NDA, it was decided that Om Birla should be chosen as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji, but he was busy.

But after speaking with TR Baalu and KC Venugopal ji, the old mentality that we will dictate the terms was shown again that the condition is first decide who will be Deputy Speaker and then support will be given for the Speaker,” Goyal said.

