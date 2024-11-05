One can now file a complaint from your home through the edaakhil.nic.in. The Consumer Protection Act has made it possible for consumers to get back their hard earned money

Imagine you order a mobile phone from an online marketplace or an e-commerce website, only to open the package and find a bar of soap instead. In such cases, what do you do? Panic or file a complaint? And more importantly, where do you file the complaint? Should you go to the court or knock the police door?

One can now file a complaint from your home through the edaakhil.nic.in. The Consumer Protection Act has made it possible for consumers to get back their hard earned money.

The process is simple, and one can file a complaint online by following the below simple steps-

Steps to File a Consumer Complaint Online

When faced with an online fraud situation, the first thing to do is stay calm. Here’s what you need to do:

Document Everything: Always record a video while unboxing any product purchased online. Keep the packaging, receipts, and any relevant documents as they will serve as key evidence in your case.

Register on the Consumer Portal: Visit the official Consumer Protection Portal. You will need to register by providing basic information and logging in with OTP. After registration, navigate to the "Consumer / Advocate Section" to proceed.

File a New Case: Once logged in, click on the option to "File a New Case". You will be presented with an option to file a Consumer Case. After reading the disclaimer, click on “I understand” or “Ok” to continue. Proceed carefully and don’t rush through any step.

Enter the Complaint Details: Here, you will have to fill in details about the fraudulent transaction. For example, if you ordered a Rs 50,000 mobile, you will need to enter that amount as the value of your complaint. Along with this, a small processing fee is required, which varies depending on the case value. Be sure to read the fee details carefully.

Provide Personal Information: Enter your name, email address, phone number, state, and PIN code. The information is essential for case tracking and communication.

Details of the Party: You will also need to provide information about the company against whom you are filing the complaint. For example, if it’s e-commerce website, visit their website and look under the "Contact Us" or "About Us" section to get the company’s details, including the name, address, and customer service number.

Upload Documents: Attach all necessary documents such as the invoice, photographs of the product received, and any correspondence with the seller. You will need to upload an affidavit (you can find the format online). To submit your evidence, click "Add Documents."

Review and Submit: After filling in all the required information and uploading the documents, review your case and make the payment for the processing fee. Once done, submit the application.

Once your case is submitted, the process will begin within 48 hours. You can track the status of your case on the same portal. An online hearing date will be scheduled by the court, and you will receive instructions for the hearing. Both you and the opposing party will present your arguments, and the decision will be based on the evidence provided.

Tips for Success:

Be Organised: Ensure that all your documents are in order—your case’s success depends on the strength of the evidence.

Be Truthful: Always provide accurate and honest information. Misleading claims could delay the process or result in the dismissal of the case.

Stay Updated: Keep checking the portal for any updates on your case status and the hearing date.