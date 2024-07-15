Breaking News
Over 130 star tortoises seized from Malaysia bound air passenger

Over 130 star tortoises seized from Malaysia-bound air passenger

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:17 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

The species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

File Photo

As many as 138 star tortoises were recovered from a Malaysia-bound air passenger recently, the Customs department said on Monday.


The species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.


"Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Air Customs recovered and seized 138 star tortoises from a male passenger bound for Malaysia on 10.07.2024. The passenger was intercepted by the Air Intelligence officers in the departure terminal," an official release here said. He was found carrying the tortoises in his checked-in baggage.


The accused passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act and was produced before the a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

All the star tortoises recovered alive were handed over to Wildlife Division, Guindy National Park in the city for safe custody and their release into their habitat, it said, adding, further investigation was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

