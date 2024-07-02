Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Over 22000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine

Over 22,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine

Updated on: 02 July,2024 09:13 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the shrine in the first four days of the annual Amarnath Yatra has crossed 74,000

Over 22,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine

Pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Over 22,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine
x
00:00

More than 22,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Tuesday, officials here said.


With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the shrine in the first four days of the annual Amarnath Yatra has crossed 74,000.


"As many as 22,715 pilgrims had darshan of the ice lingam in the Amarnath cave on Tuesday," the officials said.


These included 16,973 male pilgrims, 3,775 female pilgrims, 315 sadhus and six sadhvis. More than 1,227 security personnel and 419 children also performed the pilgrimage, they said.

The total number of pilgrims who have visited the cave shrine in the first four days now stands at 74,696, according to the officials.

The Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amarnath yatra kashmir jammu and kashmir himalayas India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK