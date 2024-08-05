Over 2,500 staying in relief camps

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Among them, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children, the CMO said

Mass cremation of the unidentified people who lost their lives in the recent landslides at the Pithumala burial ground. Pic/PTI

Over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, whose lives have been shattered by deadly landslides, are staying in various relief camps in Wayanad.

As per the latest official figures released by the CMO, a total of 16 rescue camps are there in Meppadi and other village panchayats in the hill district where the landslide-hit people are staying.

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Among them, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children, the CMO said.

31 bodies, 158 body parts to be buried

The mass burial of 31 unclaimed bodies and 158 body parts recovered will be held at the graves prepared inside a nearby tea estate, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said. Rajan said the graves have will be marked based on the identification number allotted to each body and the parts according to the DNA samples recovered from the body parts.

