Over 2k drones to light up the sky over Sangam during Mahakumbh

Updated on: 29 December,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
The Sangam nose is the exact point of confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Over 2k drones to light up the sky over Sangam during Mahakumbh

Sadhus participate in the “Nagar Pravesh” procession ahead of Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

Pilgrims visiting the 2025 Mahakumbh can look forward to a divine visual spectacle as the Uttar Pradesh Tourism is planning to organise a drone show at the Sangam area depicting events of religious and spiritual significance including the “Samudra Manthan”.


The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025 in Prayagraj. The drone show will be organised above the Sangam Nose area during the evening, the state government said in a statement. The Sangam nose is the exact point of confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.


According to District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh drone show will be held during the opening and closing of the event. “A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of ‘Prayag Mahatmyam’ and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (nectar pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies,” said District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh.


The show will also highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, providing a unique experience for pilgrims and locals. Mahakumbh 2025 is gearing up to be a global cultural spectacle. Preparations are in full swing, reflecting CM Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand and spiritually elevating Mahakumbh, according to the statement.

