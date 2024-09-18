Breaking News
Over 75 schools in rural Patna shut as Ganga crosses danger mark

Updated on: 18 September,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI

Top

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Seventy-six schools in the rural areas of Patna district were closed for three days as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, according to a notification.

Representational Pic/File

Seventy-six schools in the rural areas of Patna district were closed for three days as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, according to a notification.


The decision was taken for the safety of students and teachers, it said.



"Total 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till September 21, 2024, in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga river," said the notification issued by District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.


A teacher of a government school fell into the Ganga near Patna last month and got swept away by the strong currents.

The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah and Digha Ghat, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

