Over three thousand illegal Bangladeshis living in Odisha, claims Minister

Updated on: 13 March,2023 06:28 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI

Replying to a written question by BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj, Behera said the Home Department has identified 3,740 Bangladeshis staying in the state illegally

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/Google Earth


A total of 1,57,432 Bangladeshi refugees were staying in Odisha, and of them, 3,740 people were living in the state illegally, MoS for Home TK Behera told the assembly on Monday.


Replying to a written question by BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj, Behera said the Home Department has identified 3,740 Bangladeshis staying in the state illegally.



The maximum of 1,649 people live in the Kendrapara district, followed by 1,112 people in the Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur, 17 in Khurda and two persons in Baragarg district, he said.


Of the total 1,57,432 Bagladeshi refugees, 1,53,692 people have been rehabilitated. The maximum of 1,04,233 people live in the Malkangiri district, followed by 46,848 people in Nabarangpur and 4,653 in Khurda, the minister said.

