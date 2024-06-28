Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Owaisi alleges his Delhi residence vandalized by some unknown miscreants

Owaisi alleges his Delhi residence vandalized by some 'unknown miscreants'

Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

He further claimed that upon asking about the incident, the Delhi Police expressed their helplessness on this incident

Owaisi alleges his Delhi residence vandalized by some 'unknown miscreants'

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Owaisi alleges his Delhi residence vandalized by some 'unknown miscreants'
x
00:00

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that some "unknown miscreants" vandalised his Delhi residence with black ink. The AIMIM MP shared this claim on his X handle and wrote, "Some "unknown miscreants" vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted."


He further claimed that upon asking about the incident, the Delhi Police expressed their helplessness on this incident. "When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness." Owaisi further asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on the safety of MPs and wrote, "@AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not."


Owaisi, in his post, regarded this attack as "Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour" and wrote, "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be man enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones."


Earlier, on Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders did not resist the Emergency, rather they wanted the ban on the organisation to be lifted. The RSS is the ideological parent of the BJP.

In a post on 'X', Owaisi wrote, "Speaking of emergency, what was the Sangh Parivar up to? Following the great tradition of Sorryvarkar's mercy petitions, RSS was eager to please Indira Gandhi." "RSS leaders did not resist, they just wanted the ban on RSS to be lifted," he added.

The 21-month-long period of emergency, which was imposed by the then Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, has been in the limelight again as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history.

The RSS was banned during the period of emergency by the then-government. Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament and criticised the imposition of 'Emergency'.

"Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers," she said. The remarks of the President have triggered reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi aimim asaduddin owaisi All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK