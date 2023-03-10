OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from high-rise building in Gurugram

'His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,' Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement

Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

"His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Gurugram's DCP (East) Virender Vij said that at around 1 pm, information was received that a person fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in the DLF The Crest Society at Sector 54, Gurugram.

Vij said the police recorded the statement of a family member and an inquest was carried out under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code relates to cases of unnatural death.

