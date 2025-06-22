Authorities said the accused provided food, shelter and other support to the militants, who went on to target tourists based on their religious identity, making the incident one of the most heinous in recent years

Representational Image

Listen to this article Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two men for harbouring terrorists x 00:00

In a significant breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for providing shelter and logistical support to the Pakistani terrorists who carried out the deadly assault that claimed 26 lives and left 16 others critically injured.

According to officials, the arrested men have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar, a resident of Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, from Hill Park, Pahalgam. During interrogation, the duo reportedly revealed the identities of the three armed attackers, confirming that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The NIA’s preliminary investigation suggests that Parvaiz and Bashir knowingly hosted the terrorists at a seasonal hut in Hill Park ahead of the April 22 attack. Authorities said the accused provided food, shelter and other support to the militants, who went on to target tourists based on their religious identity, making the incident one of the most heinous in recent years.

The two men have been booked under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case, registered as RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, continues to be under active investigation as agencies work to track down additional conspirators and collaborators.

The Pahalgam attack, which shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation, has underscored concerns over cross-border infiltration and the continued threat posed by Pakistan-based terror groups.

Further investigation is underway, the NIA said in an official statement.