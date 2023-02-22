Paid editors created puffery about Adani: Wikipedia

“Some created articles by unusual methods that avoided Wikipedia’s quality control systems,” it said.

Screenshot of Gautam Adani’s Wikipedia page

For over a decade, sockpuppets—some of them company employees—created ‘puffery’ around tycoon Gautam Adani, his family and the apples-to-airport group he helmed by adding non-neutral material and removing warnings from information on Wikipedia, the free internet-based encyclopedia has alleged. Wikipedia, in a February 20 ‘Disinformation Report’, referred to the “con” alleged by Hindenburg, to ask “Did he (Adani) and his employees also try to “con” Wikipedia readers with non-neutral PR versions of related Wikipedia articles?”

It went on to answer, “Almost certainly they did.” Wikipedia said the article or a write-up on Adani was started in 2007 in “a straightforward style” but by 2012 three editors, who were later blocked or banned as sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors, had edited the information on “the philanthropy section, made a few reverts, and removed a warning tax”. Similar instances were cited for information on family and the group. “Some created articles by unusual methods that avoided Wikipedia’s quality control systems,” it said.

It, however, did not provide the exact information that was added. “Perhaps the most concerning finding is that Hatchens, an articles for creation reviewer, was banned for abusing his position and possibly corruptly approving several Adani articles. He edited seven of the nine articles examined.” A sockpuppet is a phony name or identity created by an online user to argue, bully or review products as another person. Adani Group did not respond to an email seeking comments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever