Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Paid editors created puffery about Adani Wikipedia

Paid editors created puffery about Adani: Wikipedia

Updated on: 22 February,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

“Some created articles by unusual methods that avoided Wikipedia’s quality control systems,” it said.

Paid editors created puffery about Adani: Wikipedia

Screenshot of Gautam Adani’s Wikipedia page


For over a decade, sockpuppets—some of them company employees—created ‘puffery’ around tycoon Gautam Adani, his family and the apples-to-airport group he helmed by adding non-neutral material and removing warnings from information on Wikipedia, the free internet-based encyclopedia has alleged. Wikipedia, in a February 20 ‘Disinformation Report’, referred to the “con” alleged by Hindenburg, to ask “Did he (Adani) and his employees also try to “con” Wikipedia readers with non-neutral PR versions of related Wikipedia articles?”


It went on to answer, “Almost certainly they did.” Wikipedia said the article or a write-up on Adani was started in 2007 in “a straightforward style” but by 2012 three editors, who were later blocked or banned as sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors, had edited the information on “the philanthropy section, made a few reverts, and removed a warning tax”. Similar instances were cited for information on family and the group. “Some created articles by unusual methods that avoided Wikipedia’s quality control systems,” it said.



It, however, did not provide the exact information that was added. “Perhaps the most concerning finding is that Hatchens, an articles for creation reviewer, was banned for abusing his position and possibly corruptly approving several Adani articles. He edited seven of the nine articles examined.” A sockpuppet is a phony name or identity created by an online user to argue, bully or review products as another person. Adani Group did not respond to an email seeking comments.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Gautam Adani national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK