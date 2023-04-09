Pained at non-cooperation of Telengana govt in development: PM Modi

PM lashes out at ‘parivarvaad’, says the lack of cooperaton hurting people of Telengana

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state, as he expressed “pain” at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

Speaking at a public meeting, Modi, without mentioning any names, said a handful of people encouraging “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can benefit from projects for the people of Telangana. He said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in the Centre’s projects which, according to him, is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.

“I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people,” he said. “A handful of people who encourage ‘parivarvaad’ are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana,” the PM added.

He said ‘“Parivarvaad” and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is “parivarvaad”. “Parivarvaad” was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana, he alleged, and stressed that the state’s progress was important for the overall growth of the nation.

