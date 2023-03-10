Breaking News
Pakistani drone carrying AK rifle, bullets downed by BSF along Punjab border

Updated on: 10 March,2023 04:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi/Gurdaspur
PTI |

The hexacopter was intercepted around 1 am near Metla village in Gurdaspur district of the border state

Pakistani drone carrying AK rifle, bullets downed by BSF along Punjab border

Representative Image


A drone entering into India from Pakistan and carrying an AK series rifle and more than three dozen bullet rounds has been downed by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab on Friday, a force spokesperson said.


The hexacopter was intercepted around 1 am near Metla village in Gurdaspur district of the border state.



Also Read: BSF arrests 3rd intruder near India-Pakistan border in Punjab within two days


"As per the laid down drills, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing."

"On day break, the whole area was cordoned in which police also participated," the spokesperson said.

A drone along with an AK rifle, two magazines and 40 bullet rounds were recovered from an agricultural field near Nabi Nagar village, he said.

