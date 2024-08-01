Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Paper leak outside water leak inside Opposition takes dig at govt over leak in Parliament building watch video

Paper leak outside, water leak inside: Opposition takes dig at govt over 'leak' in Parliament building; watch video

Updated on: 01 August,2024 04:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building

Paper leak outside, water leak inside: Opposition takes dig at govt over 'leak' in Parliament building; watch video

File Photo

Listen to this article
Paper leak outside, water leak inside: Opposition takes dig at govt over 'leak' in Parliament building; watch video
x
00:00

Opposition leaders on Thursday took swipe at the Modi government over "water leakage" in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the "sturdy" old Parliament building.


Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.



Sharing the video, Tagore said on X, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government over the issue.

"The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees," he said in a post on X and shared the video of the leakage.

"People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or....," Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Centre.

In a post on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post 2024 lok sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point."

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said the new Parliament building has no porch and steep precipitous steps and last night when there was a cloudburst in Delhi, it was the sturdy old Parliament building "which came to our rescue - sheltering us under its thoughtfully designed porch and providing some dry ground".

"The new building built hurriedly and without shelter, failed, while the old one stood firm," she said on X.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain claimed that the condition of the country's capital worsened after a few hours of rain.

"From the Parliament to the roads everything is flooded. Old Parliament building built 100 years ago never faced any leakage but the new Parliament built just a year ago has started leaking," he said on X.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK