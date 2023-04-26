Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab Mamata Banerjee

Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 26 April,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Listen to this article
Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata Banerjee
x
00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her sorrow over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.


The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab.



"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab. A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state. My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief," she tweeted.


Badal (95) died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news kolkata west bengal mamata banerjee punjab

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK