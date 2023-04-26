Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her sorrow over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab. A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state. My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief," she tweeted.

Badal (95) died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali.

