PM Modi shared old pictures with Prakash Singh Badal on Twitter and wrote, 'extremely saddened by the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal Ji'

PM Modi shared old pictures with Parkash Singh Badal. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Parkash Singh Badal passes away: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others express grief x 00:00

Former Punjab Chief Minsiter and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that he was under close observation in the ICU, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Following the news of his death, political leaders shared their grief on Twitter condoling the death of the five-time Punjab chief minister.

President Murmu said Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. "Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2023

PM Modi shared a picture with Badal and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times."

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

In an another Tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers."

Also Read: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passes away: Party sources

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to express his grief. He wrote, "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues.



I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 25, 2023

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the demise of Badal. In a tweet in Hindi, he expressed his condolences and said, "May God grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to his bereaved supporters and family members to bear this immense loss."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda said Badal was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense and will always be remembered.

Badal was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, "Saddened to hear about passing away of Akali Dal stalwart Prakash Singh Badal ji. My heartfelt condolences."

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Shah added that Badal's unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life and always a delight to listen to.

"The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers," Shah tweeted.