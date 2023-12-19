Breaking News
Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seek details of deleted Facebook page

Updated on: 19 December,2023 01:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the incident

Facebook. File pic

Delhi Police has written to Meta to access social media accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case and details of the now-deleted Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where they met each other, according to sources. Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the incident. 


Various Delhi Police teams approached family members of the accused on Sunday and collected details of their bank accounts. Bank pass books of Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized from their residences in Haryana’s Jind and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, respectively, the sources said. Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has written to Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to access social media accounts of the accused and sought details of Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Page’ like the number of members, etc.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


