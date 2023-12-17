Parliament security breach mastermind’s parents inconsolable, make plea

Jha’s father Devanand, who practices priestcraft in Kolkata to make ends meet, is visibly discomfited by the attention his dilapidated ancestral house in Bihar has since been attracting.

Lalit Jha is currently being interrogated by the Special Cell

Jha’s parents allege that he has been held under stringent UAPA

“I came to know about my son’s arrest through other people. As you all can see, we do not even own a TV set,” Devanand Jha told journalists at his house in Rampur Uday, a nondescript village in Darbhanga district.

His wife Manjula, who looked dazed, screamed amid sobs “My child is not a rogue. He cannot indulge in wrongdoings. He has always loved to help people. He has donated his blood three times.”

It has been a week since the couple last saw their 32-year-old son, who handed himself over to the Delhi police on Thursday. His parents look askance when they were told about the furious speculations around their unassuming son.

