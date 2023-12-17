Parliament security breach mastermind’s parents inconsolable, make plea

Breaking News
Parliament security breach masterminds parents inconsolable make plea

Updated on: 17 December,2023 05:14 AM IST  |  Darbhanga
Agencies |

Jha’s father Devanand, who practices priestcraft in Kolkata to make ends meet, is visibly discomfited by the attention his dilapidated ancestral house in Bihar has since been attracting.

Lalit Jha is currently being interrogated by the Special Cell

Days after the Parliament security breach had shocked the nation, the parents of the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, are still in a state of disbelief. Jha’s father Devanand, who practices priestcraft in Kolkata to make ends meet, is visibly discomfited by the attention his dilapidated ancestral house in Bihar has since been attracting.


Jha’s parents allege that he has been held under stringent UAPA
“I came to know about my son’s arrest through other people. As you all can see, we do not even own a TV set,” Devanand Jha told journalists at his house in Rampur Uday, a nondescript village in Darbhanga district.


His wife Manjula, who looked dazed, screamed amid sobs “My child is not a rogue. He cannot indulge in wrongdoings. He has always loved to help people. He has donated his blood three times.”

It has been a week since the couple last saw their 32-year-old son, who handed himself over to the Delhi police on Thursday. His parents look askance when they were told about the furious speculations around their unassuming son.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

