Parliament winter session: 33 LS, 45 RS Oppn members suspended

While 60 were suspended for remainder of Winter Session over questions on Parliament attack, 14 suspended pending report by Privileges Committee

Suspended MPs protest against their suspension at the entrance of Parliament. Pic/PTI

Thirty-three Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and TMC’s Saugata Roy for disrupting the proceedings.

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

The three K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque had climbed on the Speaker’s podium to raise slogans.

After being named by the Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion regarding the suspension and it was adopted by a voice vote.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

As many as 45 opposition members in Rajya Sabha were on Monday suspended from the House for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair after they raised slogans over the Parliament security breach issue and disrupted proceedings.

Among those suspended were Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav. The development occurred soon after 33 opposition members, including leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK’s T R Baalu and TMC’s Sougata Ray, were suspended in Lok Sabha following similar scenes in the Lower House.

While 34 of the Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, 11 have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to revoke the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien.

