Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Oppn

Opposition uproar caused the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament within minutes of the session's commencement on Friday.

Opposition created a massive ruckus in both Houses of Parliament, leading to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha getting adjourned till 2 pm within minutes of the commencement of the session on Friday.



The Upper House faced commotion and later adjourned soon after the papers were laid on the table, three Union Ministers made separate statements regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session among others, and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed as many as 23 notices served by opposition MPs under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business for the day to discuss the December 13 security breach.



Chairman said that he had received 23 notices on the issue under Rule 267 and that he had apprised the House of the facts (of the incident in Lok Sabha), investigation into the matter is underway and shall be taken to its logical conclusion.



With this, opposition members started creating a ruckus and urged the Chair to allow a statement to be made by the Leader of the Opposition in the House. With this, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned.



"I am constrained to adjourn the House to meet at 2 pm today and request the Leader of Opposition, Leader of the House and floor leaders to meet me in my chamber immediately," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.



Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over the security breach incident.



Several opposition parliamentarians staged a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises on Friday, demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the security breach incident.



Opposition members were holding placards with "Nation wants to know why no action against BJP MP Simha" written on them. "Why PM and HM are silent" and "Democracy under siege" read other placards.



Earlier on Thursday, the opposition pressed for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply.

