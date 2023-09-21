Passenger intercepted at Amritsar airport, gold paste worth over Rs 65 lakh seized: Customs

The Customs AIU staff recovered two packets of gold paste concealed in the passenger's turban, worth Rs 68,67,654

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport International Airport in Amritsar intercepted a passenger and seized gold in paste form, concealed in his turban, worth over Rs 65 lakhs, officials said on Wednesday. The Customs AIU staff recovered two packets of gold paste concealed in the passenger's turban, worth Rs 68,67,654. Further investigation was underway, officials said.

Earlier this month, Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him. The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him.

