Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Passenger intercepted at Amritsar airport gold paste worth over Rs 65 lakh seized Customs

Passenger intercepted at Amritsar airport, gold paste worth over Rs 65 lakh seized: Customs

Updated on: 21 September,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Amritsar
ANI |

Top

The Customs AIU staff recovered two packets of gold paste concealed in the passenger's turban, worth Rs 68,67,654

Passenger intercepted at Amritsar airport, gold paste worth over Rs 65 lakh seized: Customs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Passenger intercepted at Amritsar airport, gold paste worth over Rs 65 lakh seized: Customs
x
00:00

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport International Airport in Amritsar intercepted a passenger and seized gold in paste form, concealed in his turban, worth over Rs 65 lakhs, officials said on Wednesday. The Customs AIU staff recovered two packets of gold paste concealed in the passenger's turban, worth Rs 68,67,654. Further investigation was underway, officials said.


Earlier this month, Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him. The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Do you file income tax returns?
national news amritsar punjab news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK