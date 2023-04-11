Passenger shoots self in running New Delhi-bound train

A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A passenger of New Delhi-bound North East Express was killed when he allegedly shot himself near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal on Monday evening, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The identity of the man is yet to be established. NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train around 8 pm.

"He didn't have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity," he said. The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station.

Also read: Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months

A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm. North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever