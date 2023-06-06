Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in aircraft

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2023 11:11 AM IST  |  Kolkata
The Qatar Airways flight to London from here via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said

All passengers were brought down from a plane at the NSC Bose International Airport here after a man started shouting before take-off that there was a bomb in the aircraft, airport sources said on Tuesday.


The Qatar Airways flight to London from here via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said.


The airline crew immediately informed the CISF. All the passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found, the sources said.


The CISF detained the passenger who shouted bomb in the aircraft and questioned him.

During interrogation, the man said that another passenger on the plane told him that there was a bomb in the plane.

The father of the detained man was called to the Airport police station. The father showed some medical documents to police which stated that his son was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

