Patiala jail official attacked, case against six inmates

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, including Amanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Six inmates here allegedly attacked the assistant jail superintendent of the central jail, who had gone to search the barracks on Wednesday.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, including Amanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh.

Police said a jail inmate, Karamjit Singh, had given a written complaint to Additional Jail Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal that some inmates were trying to extort money from him.

It has been stated in the FIR that accused Gurdeep Singh, Iqbalpreet Singh, Balkar Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Amanpreet Singh had allegedly demanded Rs 85,000 from him and threatened to kill him in case of non-payment.

Also Read: Human trafficking: Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal against two-year sentence

To investigate this, Additional Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal and Assistant Jail Superintendent Amarvir Singh reached the barracks.

On spotting the officials, the accused inmates started running away from the spot. But Amarvir Singh caught Amanpreet Singh.

Other accused attacked the jail official leaving him injured.

A mobile phone and two SIM cars have been recovered from the accused.

Two separate cases have been registered by police for the attack on the prison official and the recovery of mobile phone and the SIM cards.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.