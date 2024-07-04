Patna: 3-year-old killed, 2 others injured in two separate firing incidents

The three-year-old was shot in the chest and then rushed to the hospital, she died during the treatment, said a top police official

A three-year-old girl was shot dead in the Danapur area of Patna district in Bihar on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Ram Jaipal Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Rupaspur police station in Danapur.

The three-year-old was shot in the chest and then rushed to the hospital, she died during the treatment, said a top police official.

An FIR has been registered under the new criminal act against the unidentified accusers.

Speaking with ANI, ASP Deeksha said, "An incident of murder of a 3-year-old girl has come to light. She died during treatment after being shot. She was shot in the chest. A post-mortem has been done. FIR has been registered under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act. An investigation has begun based on these sections. FSL inspected the spot. CCTV of the surrounding areas is being checked. All angles are being checked..."

Meanwhile, in another incident today, two people were injured after they were shot in the Patna district of Bihar.

Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital, where their treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway.

Speaking to media persons, Patna Central City SP Chandra Prakash said, "It is being said that 3-4 people came on two bikes and they opened fire. We have recovered a few empty shells and live ammunition too. We have seized a magazine too."

"Two people--Raju and Vikas were injured in the incident and they have been taken to hospital for treatment. The situation of one of them is very critical. The whole matter is being investigated," he added.

According to our initial information, one individual was jailed earlier. Our technical team is carrying out the investigation and searching for their history. All angles are being investigated...

On the speculations of gang war, he said, "We haven't received such information about any gang war. "

