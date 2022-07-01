Patna: Three policemen injured after bomb goes off at Patna court

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 05:01 PM IST  |  Patna
Patna police recovered the bombs recently from a hostel and brought them to the civil court to present before the judge as a proof against the accused. However, the bomb exploded soon after it was put on a table in the court

Three policemen were seriously injured after a bomb, produced as evidence, exploded in a Patna court on Friday afternoon.

Patna police recovered the bombs recently from a hostel and brought them to the civil court to present before the judge as a proof against the accused. However, the bomb exploded soon after it was put on a table in the court.




Sub-Inspector Umakant Rai and two other personnel of Agam Kuan police station were injured in this incident as they were in close proximity.


The impact of the explosion was such that many officials and lawyers present in the court lost their hearing for a few minutes. The judge was also present in the court but managed to return to his chamber safely.

Following the explosion, SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon and officials of Pirbahore police station reached the court and sealed the area. The dog squad and bomb squad immediately reached in the court, along with forensic experts, and started the investigation.

The Patna police has not given an official statement about the incident so far.

