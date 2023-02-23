Breaking News
Pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 135 killed in Morbi: Gujarat HC to Oreva Group

Updated on: 23 February,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation

Pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 135 killed in Morbi: Gujarat HC to Oreva Group

Rescue op underway after a bridge collapse at Morbi. File pic/AFP


The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased within four weeks.


Also Read: Gujarat: In High Court, Kheda SP and inspector defend public flogging; interim report finds six policemen at fault



A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation. The court ordered the company to pay Rs 2 lakh each to 56 injured victims. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year.


