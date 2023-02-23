Pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 135 killed in Morbi: Gujarat HC to Oreva Group

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation

Rescue op underway after a bridge collapse at Morbi. File pic/AFP

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation. The court ordered the company to pay Rs 2 lakh each to 56 injured victims. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year.

