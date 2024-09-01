PDP believes in inclusive politics, would have given tickets to banned Jamaat leaders: Parra

The PDP would have accommodated candidates from the banned Jamaat-e-Islami if the outfit's leadership had approached party chief Mehbooba Mufti, its youth wing president Waheed Ur Rehman Parra said on Sunday.

PDP chief wing president Waheed Ur Rehman Parra/ Facebook

The PDP would have accommodated candidates from the banned Jamaat-e-Islami if the outfit's leadership had approached party chief Mehbooba Mufti, its youth wing president Waheed Ur Rehman Parra said on Sunday.

He also said that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had always prioritised inclusive politics and engagement with diverse groups, regardless of their ideological affiliations, to ensure the broadest possible representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre initially banned the Jamaat-e-Islami for five years in February 2019 under anti-terror laws on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

The ban was extended for a further five years earlier this year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with the Centre citing the outfit's continued anti-India activities.

"Mehbooba Mufti has always believed in dialogue, reconciliation and inclusion. If the Jamaat-e-Islami had reached out to the PDP, we would have considered seat allocations to bring together all voices within the democratic framework. Even if it meant sacrificing many seats, we would have accommodated them," said Parra, who is contesting the assembly elections from the Pulwama constituency.

His comments came days after PDP president Mehbooba urged the government to lift the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami to enable it to contest elections.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters on Friday, "If the Jamaat-e-Islami wants to contest elections, it is a good thing. Democracy is a battle of ideas. The government should lift the ban on it." Parra said the PDP's commitment was to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and "we believe that every group, party and especially those representing significant sections of society deserves a place at the table".

"The PDP's approach has always been to bridge divides and ensure that all communities, irrespective of their backgrounds, have a say in shaping the future of the region," he said.

"If the Jamaat-e-Islami wants to contest elections, it is a positive development. Democracy is a battle of ideas. The government should lift the ban on it. We would have accommodated it and provided sufficient space, seats and opportunities to contest," he added.

Parra also said the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami would be lifted if the PDP assumed power in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Such an inclusive approach is essential for lasting peace, tranquillity, prosperity, and stability in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the results declared on October 4.

