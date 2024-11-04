Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > PDPs Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370 in JK Assembly

PDP's Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370 in JK Assembly

Updated on: 04 November,2024 01:06 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House.

PDP's Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370 in JK Assembly

Waheed Para/ X

Listen to this article
PDP's Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370 in JK Assembly
x
00:00

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House.


The Pulwama MLA moved the resolution immediately after veteran National Conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir "Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir)," Para said as he moved the resolution.


This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move.


BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of assembly rules.

Rather repeatedly requested the protesting members to take their seats but in vain. He said the resolution has not come to him yet and when it does, he will examine it.

With the BJP members refusing to budge, NC MLAs lashed out at them for interrupting the proceedings of the House. Amid the din, NC MLA Shabir Kullay rushed into the well.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI jammu and kashmir mehbooba mufti India news article 370 verdict national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK