Peace-making committee set up in Manipur by Govt

The internet ban in Manipur has also been extended till June 15

Locals at a camp organised for violence-hit areas in Manipur. File pic/PTI

The Centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process, the Union home ministry said on Saturday. The members of the committee include the chief minister, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties and civil society groups.

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, initiate peaceful dialogue and negotiations. The committee will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, a statement said. The internet ban in Manipur has also been extended till June 15.

