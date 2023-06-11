Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Peace making committee set up in Manipur by Govt

Peace-making committee set up in Manipur by Govt

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The internet ban in Manipur has also been extended till June 15

Peace-making committee set up in Manipur by Govt

Locals at a camp organised for violence-hit areas in Manipur. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Peace-making committee set up in Manipur by Govt
x
00:00

The Centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process, the Union home ministry said on Saturday. The members of the committee include the chief minister, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties and civil society groups.


The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, initiate peaceful dialogue and negotiations.  The committee will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, a statement said. The internet ban in Manipur has also been extended till June 15.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news manipur india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK