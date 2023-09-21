Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said the sentiments of people were being used for political motives

Priyanka Gandhi during her visit to Chhattisgarh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article People being misled in name of caste, religion so that they don't ask basic questions: Priyanka Gandhi x 00:00

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the sentiments of people were being used for political motives and they were being misled in the name of religion and caste as part of a conspiracy to ensure they don't ask basic questions.

Addressing the 'Mahila Samridhi Sammelan' organised by the Bhupesh Baghel government in Bhilai, she attacked the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre for not talking about unemployment and price rise even as "industrialist friends" were making Rs 1,600 crore per day.

Recalling a childhood experience, Gandhi said she and her father Rajiv Gandhi were visiting his constituency and the then PM, who was driving their vehicle, got down to talk to people.

"A woman started shouting at my father complaining about the poor condition of roads. My father answered her and when I asked him if he felt bad (about the attitude of the woman), he said no. He said it was the duty of the woman to ask and his to answer," she said.

The Congress leader said, 40 years on from that incident, she had asked a woman in Uttar Pradesh whether she had a gas cylinder and the woman, who sold bangles for a living, said she had one but it was empty.

The woman complained about absence of water supply and electricity but asserted she would vote for the incumbent MLA and then started talking about caste and religion, Gandhi said.

"Values in politics have changed. Sentiments of people are being used for political motives. People are being misled in the name of caste and religion as part of a political conspiracy so that they don't ask basic questions," he said.

Asserting that people were aware earlier as well as now, she said, "Those who ask votes in the name of religion and caste, ask them what they have done for you?"

She said the G20 events held by the Narendra Modi government were good as they enhanced the pride of the country but questioned the expenditure on some fronts.

Claiming that Rs 27,000 crore has been spent for Yashobhoomi (international convention centre), Rs 20,000 crore for the new Parliament building and Rs 8000 crore each for two aircraft, Gandhi said the PM does not answer why roads are in such a bad condition, why there is no employment and why there is price rise.

He doesn't answer why farmers are earning Rs 27 per day while his industrialist friends are making Rs 1,600 crore per day, the Congress leader claimed.

