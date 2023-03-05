Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > People considering BJP alternative Sharad Pawar at BJPs Kasba poll debacle

People considering BJP alternative: Sharad Pawar at BJP’s Kasba poll debacle

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The bypoll was held on February 26 and votes were counted on Thursday

People considering BJP alternative: Sharad Pawar at BJP’s Kasba poll debacle

Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar celebrate his victory in Pune. Pic/PTI


With the BJP losing its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city to the Congress in the recently-held Assembly bypoll, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the development indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country. The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Baramati, his hometown in Pune district. “BJP’s defeat in the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll proves that people are considering an alternative. Winds of change are blowing across the country,” he said.


The BJP on Thursday failed to retain the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, its stronghold for nearly three decades, as Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated the saffron party nominee Hemant Rasane in a keenly contested bypoll, which had become a prestige battle between the ruling coalition and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Girish Bapat, the current BJP Lok Sabha MP from Pune, won the prestigious seat five times till 2019. The bypoll was held on February 26 and votes were counted on Thursday.



Also Read: Kasba bypoll: Winds of change blowing across country, says Sharad Pawar on BJP's defeat


Allies against BJP can win big

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Kasba Peth bypoll was just a glimpse and claimed the MVA can win over 200 assembly and 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra next year if the allies fight unitedly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pune congress nationalist congress party shiv sena sharad pawar national news baramati india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK