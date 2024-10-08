People in Haryana gave mandate to BJP for Modi govt's work: Manohar Lal Khattar

The former Haryana chief minister’s remarks came after the BJP appeared poised to win the state assembly polls with the party leading in around 50 seats out of 90, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission’s website

Manohar Lal Khattar. File pic

People have given a mandate to the BJP in Haryana for a third consecutive term on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policies, achievements and way of functioning, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

“People have sent out a message. The Modi government’s policies, achievements and way of functioning were leaving an impact on the people. Responding to this, people have given the mandate to the BJP for a third consecutive term,” Khattar told reporters here.

After an over nine-year stint, the veteran BJP leader was removed as Haryana chief minister and replaced by Nayab Singh Saini in March this year ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

It is for the first time that any party is going to form its government in Haryana for a third time, Khattar added.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for Haryana, and other leaders met Khattar at his residence here.

