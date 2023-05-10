People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 May,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Mallikarjun Kharge urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.


Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.




"People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government," Kharge said in a tweet. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers, he said. "We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," the Congress chief said.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

