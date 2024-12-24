Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ignoring the struggles of common people facing rising prices. Sharing insights from his recent market visit, he highlighted how inflation is affecting daily lives.

File Pic

Listen to this article People struggling with inflation while govt sleeps like 'Kumbhkaran': Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has criticised the government for failing to address the issue of rising prices, likening its inaction to the prolonged slumber of the mythological 'Kumbhkaran'. Speaking about his recent visit to a vegetable market in Giri Nagar, Gandhi said people are struggling with soaring costs and are forced to compromise on their basic daily needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a video of his interaction with housewives and vegetable vendors, Gandhi highlighted how inflation has wreaked havoc on household budgets. "A few days ago, I visited a local vegetable market and, while shopping with customers, spoke to the vendors to understand how the budgets of ordinary people are deteriorating and how inflation has become an overwhelming burden," he said in a social media post accompanying the video.

According to PTI, Gandhi shared how he discussed the prices of essential vegetables, including garlic, peas, and mushrooms, which have witnessed significant price surges. "Garlic at ₹400 per kilogram and peas at ₹120 per kilogram have disrupted everyone's budgets," he observed, questioning, "What will people eat and what will they save?"

The former Congress president also detailed conversations he had over tea with housewives, who narrated the harsh realities of stagnant incomes amidst surging inflation. "We closely understood the struggles of housewives – how savings have become impossible, how they have to prioritise daily expenses over even small things, and how arranging a rickshaw fare of ₹10 has become a challenge due to food costs," he remarked.

Urging the public to share their stories, Gandhi said, "If you too are experiencing the brunt of inflation, tell us how it is affecting you. Share your personal experiences with us."

The over five-minute video shows Gandhi accompanying housewives as they bargain with vendors. The women express how they have had to curtail their eating habits and forego certain vegetables due to the steep prices. Many noted that while their wages remained unchanged, prices for essentials continued to rise unabated.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, "'Garlic was once ₹40; today it is ₹400!' Rising inflation has spoiled the budget of the common person's kitchen – the government is sleeping like Kumbhkaran!"

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, accused the Modi government of rhetoric while ignoring people's real concerns. Sharing a media report on X about the rising prices of essential goods such as flour, oil, and spices, Ramesh remarked, "The bullet train announced by the Modi government has not arrived, but inflation, faster than the speed of a bullet train, has broken the back of the common person."