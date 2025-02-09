Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to the jail in the excise policy case are on bail.

Representation pic

Listen to this article "People voted for a developed Delhi": Union Minister Anupriya Patel on BJP's landslide victory in assembly elections x 00:00

Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said on Saturday that the poll results showed that the people of Delhi voted for development. "I congratulate BJP for the landslide victory in Delhi... The people of Delhi voted for a developed Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Delhi will now move forward towards development at a very fast pace," the minister told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, addressing BJP supporters at the party headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of corruption against its leaders, saying that all links of such charges will be probed and those who "looted" money will have to return it.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," he said. Targeting AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said that those who gave certificates to others, they are facing allegations of corruption.

Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to the jail in the excise policy case are on bail. The BJP has also been taking "sheeshmahal" jibes at Kejriwal. In his speech, PM Modi thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relived on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Several prominent leaders of AAP including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost polls. BJP won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. In his speech, PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic".

The PM said, "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever